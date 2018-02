This year’s Evo World Finals will get underway this August in Las Vegas. Evo has announced which games have made the cut.



As you can see above, they are:

Tekken 7 Super Smash Bros. 4 Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 Injustice 2 Super Smash Bros. Melee Dragon Ball FighterZ

This year’s Evo will be held from August 3 to 5 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.