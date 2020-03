Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Here is a look at the live-action version of popular cycling manga Yowamushi Pedal. The movie is slated for an August 14 release in Japan and stars Kentaro Ito and Kanna Hashimoto. No word yet about an international release.