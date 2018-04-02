Image: Nintendo

A few years back, traditional games and game hardware were not doing so hot in Japan. That has started to change.



As Kotaku reported earlier this year, the Japanese console game market grew for the first time in 11 years. This came after the Nintendo Switch had an incredible 2017 in Japan.

According to Famitsu, the Japanese console game market grew 121.8 percent year on year. This is the second year in a row that it has grown.

Here are the top ten selling games at Japanese retail for the sales period March 25, 2018 (this is the 2017 financial year). Remember, these are Japanese sales numbers!

1. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon (3DS)

2017 sales: 2,198,231 units Life to date: 2,198,231 units

2. Splatoon 2 (Switch)

2017 sales: 2,146,190 units Life to date: 2,146,190 units

3. Monster Hunter: World (PS4)

2017 sales: 1,917,492 units Life to date: 1,917,492 units

4. Dragon Quest XI (3DS)

2017 sales: 1,763,948 units Life to date: 1,763,948 units

5. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

2017 sales: 1,613,076 units Life to date: 1,613,076 units

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)

2017 sales: 1,613,076 units Life to date: 1,613,076 units

7. Dragon Quest Xi (PS4)

2017 sales: 1,353,432 units Life to date: 1,353,432 units

8. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

2017 sales: 563,274 units Life to date: 870,895 units

9. Yokai Watch Busters 2 (3DS)

2017 sales: 491,779 units Life to date: 491,779 units

10. Monster Hunter XX (3DS)

2017 sales: 417,119 units Life to date: 1,687,451 units

And here are the hardware sales numbers for the previous financial year.

Nintendo 3DS

2017 sales：1,410,312 units Life to date：23,951,928 units

PlayStation Vita

2017 sales：271,716 units Life to date：5,709,193 units

Nintendo Switch

2017 sales：3,512,773 units Life to date：4,037,144 units

PlayStation 4

2017 sales：2,036,011 units Life to date：6,544,228 units

Xbox One

2017 sales：16,212 units Life to date：92,861 units

Let’s hope this year is another blockbuster one for Japanese gaming!