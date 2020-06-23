Here Are Some Official Pokémon Purses And Bags

Image : C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Japanese fashion brand Samantha Vega is teaming up with Pokémon for a line of purses and bags.



As seen on At Press, there are different themes in the collection, and while a couple of the bags just look like purses with Pokémon face slapped on it, that Pokéball one is especially excellent.

Advertisement

Image : C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon

Image : C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon

Advertisement

Image : C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon

Image : C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon

Ditto for that very cool Pikachu backpack.



Image : C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon

Advertisement

And the shopping bag.

