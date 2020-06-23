Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Here Are Some Official Pokémon Purses And Bags

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonjapankotakueast
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
Japanese fashion brand Samantha Vega is teaming up with Pokémon for a line of purses and bags.

As seen on At Press, there are different themes in the collection, and while a couple of the bags just look like purses with Pokémon face slapped on it, that Pokéball one is especially excellent.

Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Official Pokémon Purses And Bags
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Ditto for that very cool Pikachu backpack.

Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
And the shopping bag.  

Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
