The Vaulters are coming (or coming back) to Endless Space 2, and in doing so they are looking very sharp.



These new pieces for the expansion are all done by Thomas du Crest, whose work we’ve featured previously on a big Endless Legend/Space art showcase.

You can see more of Thomas’ stuff at his ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

