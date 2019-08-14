Illustration for article titled Henry Cavill Is Now Geralt In The Witcher 3, Too

We have come full circle. No longer is Henry Cavill just playing Geralt in Netflix’s Witcher adaptation, but he is now replacing Geralt in The Witcher 3 itself thanks to a mod that I’m honestly surprised took this long to turn up.

Adnan’s Henry Cavill mod swaps Geralt’s old-ass face and replaces it with a decent approximation of Superman’s, and in keeping with the traditions of a man involved in the DC cinematic universe he becomes almost unrecognisable when facial hair is involved.

For reference, here’s how Cavill appears in Netflix’s series:

You can get the mod here.