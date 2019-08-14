We have come full circle. No longer is Henry Cavill just playing Geralt in Netflix’s Witcher adaptation, but he is now replacing Geralt in The Witcher 3 itself thanks to a mod that I’m honestly surprised took this long to turn up.



Adnan’s Henry Cavill mod swaps Geralt’s old-ass face and replaces it with a decent approximation of Superman’s, and in keeping with the traditions of a man involved in the DC cinematic universe he becomes almost unrecognisable when facial hair is involved.



For reference, here’s how Cavill appears in Netflix’s series:

You can get the mod here.

