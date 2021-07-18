Help Him Increase The FOV For God's Sake Chat

Here’s a free tip: when you’re watching a stream and are active in the chat, be respectful and know what you’re talking about.



Especially when it comes to technical stuff. Otherwise you’re going to look like a dickhead.

Just realised going back through the archives that this is the 10th anniversary of our first Limmy post, during which time he’s also had trouble making friends in Grand Theft Auto V and also been referred to by an American colleague as a “Scottish Twitch partner ”.