Hell Yeah! The Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Schedule Looks Amazing

Games Done Quick events are more important to me than E3. Seriously. Image : Games Done Quick / Kotaku

The Summer Games Done Quick 2021 schedule is now out, and I’m so excited. Taking place from July 4-11, the online speedrunner charity event will feature over 100 full-tilt sprints through games famous and obscure, with the proceeds raised going to Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières.



Advertisement

Games Done Quick marathons are my most anticipated gaming events of the year, and SGDQ 2021’s schedule doesn’t look like it’ll disappoint. Being a lover of all things BioWare, I’m thrilled to see Dragon Age: Inquisition make its Games Done Quick debut. (Any GDQ staff listening in: If you want to shatter records day one, add a donation incentive to punch Solas.) Other “Oh hell yeah I’m watching the shit out of this this,” speedruns include:



A run of all three Penumbra horror games

A perfect score attempt for the geography guessing game GeoGuessr

An any % run of made-for-speedrunning PS5 pack-in Astro’s Playroom

A raid of Destiny 2’s Deep Stone Crypt

Even as live event restrictions relax in the wake of steadily increasing vaccinations, SGDQ 2021 will remain online-only. There is also no word yet on if AGDQ 2022 will return as an in-person event.



Earlier this year, GDQ’s winter event Awesome Games Done Quick featured runs that broke a couple of world records, the retro platformer Celeste played on a dance pad, and a very weird but extremely wholesome run of Sega Saturn’s Mr. Bones. Awesome Games Done Quick also raised over $2.7 million dollars—the second-highest amount in the event’s 11-year history.

You can watch Summer Games Done Quick 2021 starting July 4, either live on Twitch or catch VODs of runs you missed on the channel’s YouTube page.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

.