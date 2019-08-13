Heather and I jumping into the new Solos mode for Apex Legends right now on our Twitch channel. Paul TamayoToday 1:55pmFiled to: Apex LegendsFiled to: Apex LegendsApex LegendsTwitchLiveMetapostSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkHeather and I jumping into the new Solos mode for Apex Legends right now on our Twitch channel. Come join us in the chat!Share This StoryAbout the authorPaul TamayoPaul TamayoVideo Producer, Kotaku. Hip-hop connoisseur. Fluent in Spanglish. Host of The Optional Podcast.TwitterPosts