This week we’re cashing checks in Hitman 2, clashing katanas in Samurai Shodown, and tinkering around in Super Mario Maker 2. Here’s your heads up for the things making waves, both big and small, this week in the world of games and beyond. Watch the video above or read a transcript below.

On Monday, Legion returns for its third and final season on FX. From Fargo creator Noah Hawley, this trippy standalone story exists in its own universe outside of the X-Men movies, Marvel Cinematic, and... pretty much all the universes out there. The show tells the story of David Haller, a.k.a. Legion, and in the trailer for season 3, we get a peek at Charles Xavier, who hasn’t yet appeared on this show. So that’s pretty cool.

Tuesday sees the release of a new location in Hitman 2 called The Bank. This first additional post-launch mission will be released for owners of the Hitman 2 Expansion Pass and Expansion Pack 1. The Bank includes a new mission called Golden Handshake, as well as new challenges, unlocks and trophies.

Judgment finally sees its North American release Tuesday on the PlayStation 4. This Yakuza series spin-off puts a twist on the formula by putting you in the clean white shoes of detective Takayuki Yagami, who is investigating a murder. We’ve played the game a ton, and Tim’s got an interview with the game’s legendary director, Toshihiro Nagoshi, coming soon. Stay tuned for that, as well as our review.

Samurai Shodown makes its return on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this Tuesday. Throw down in 18th century Tenmei era Japan with your choice of 13 series favorites plus three more new characters, all of whom will be playable at launch. Switch and PC owners will have to wait until winter to swing their samurai swords.

The new World of Warcraft update, Rise of Azshara, comes Tuesday to PC and Mac. Also known as patch 8.2, this new update will give players two new zones: the sunken naga city of Naziatar and Mechagon, a new eight-boss raid, a new Essences system, and tons more. We’ll have coverage on the site this week.

Announced at the Xbox E3 briefing, Ninja Theory’s first Xbox-exclusive Bleeding Edge has its technical alpha on Thursday. The game is set to release on PC via the Windows store as well. In this game, two four-player teams face off online using intricate third-person combat that features a mix of different classes and abilities.

I’ll be checking it out this Thursday on our Twitch channel, so be sure to follow us.

The expansions keep coming as Gwent gets its Novigrad expansion this Thursday, and it’s a big one. The mysterious Syndicate is joining the fray as the newest playable faction with five new leaders, new unique abilities and a new battle resource called crowns.

Ending out the week, Super Mario Maker 2 finally releases for the Switch this Friday. Featuring a bunch of new tools and features, Mario Maker 2 is bound to set Twitch on fire. Check out the site this week for coverage of the game.

