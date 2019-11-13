He’s back! Kazuma Kiryu makes an appearance in the latest Yakuza 7 (aka Yakuza: Like a Dragon) trailer. The game, which Kotaku checked out at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, stars new Ichiban Kasuga as the new series protagonist.
1.1K
8
Save
He’s back! Kazuma Kiryu makes an appearance in the latest Yakuza 7 (aka Yakuza: Like a Dragon) trailer. The game, which Kotaku checked out at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, stars new Ichiban Kasuga as the new series protagonist.
Share This Story
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.