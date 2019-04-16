Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Would you like to work on Hayao Miyazaki’s new movie? Well, you can certainly apply if you live in Japan, know Japanese and have digital paint skills.



Previously, a job listing was posted back in 2017. Now, a new one has been made in 2019!

According to the listing on Studio Ghibli’s official site, the studio is looking for a few digital paint staffers. Applicants need to be over twenty years old, must have satisfactory Japanese skills and need to be living in Japan. Preference is given to those with OpenToonz, Retas and Photoshop experience.

If hired, the contract will start from October 1 and will at least last a year and a half. Salary is dependent on experience and skill but starts at 250,000 yen ($2,234) per month. Working hours are not listed, but are negotiable.