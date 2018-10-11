Originally released on PC in 2016, adults-only Omega Vampire describes itself as a “New Type of Vampire Boys’ Love Game.” Next year, it is coming onto the Nintendo Switch.



Warning: This article has NSFW content.

It’s unlikely that this adults-only yaoi game will be released as is. Of course, some of the game’s scenes will be ported directly.

Screenshot: Omega Vampire (PC Version )

Hrm. Not sure about this one.

Screenshot: Omega Vampire (PC Version )

Not sure about these, either. Maybe they will!

Screenshot: Omega Vampire (PC Version )

Screenshot: Omega Vampire (PC Version )

This one will definitely not.



Screenshot: Omega Vampire (PC Version )

Note that more pixels were added to this images and it’s been cropped. The original screenshot is not fucking around!



According to Switch release’s teaser site, the game’s rating is pending.