Around 1000 Halo fans have been given the chance to test a single level from the upcoming PC version of Halo: Reach. A lot more than 1000 people want to play it, though, and so as I type this it’s being shared online.



Aware of the leak, in a forum post made on Saturday, 343 Industries rep Postums wrote:

Good Morning, It has come to our attention that the Halo Insider flight has been illegally distributed online. If you download or play this illegal copy, we have the right to ban all associated accounts and remove you from all current or future 343 programs. The Microsoft Service Agreement can be found here.

I bring this up because the “Insider Flight”—which ends tonight anyway—is a single level. Guys, I know it’s been a very long time since there was a Halo game on the PC, but come on. Taking a ban on your entire account for a few minutes of testing? You can wait just a little bit longer.