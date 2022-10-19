Halo developer 343 Industries announced on October 18 that it will expand its partnership with Limbitless Solutions, a nonprofit that creates free custom prosthetics for children with limb loss, which it initiated in 2018. In addition to its existing prosthetic collaborations, a Master Chief and the Arbiter arm, 343 will work with Limbitless to create two new, Halo-themed sleeves, a replica of character Kat-B320’s silver-and-blue prosthetic arm and a matte green Halo Infinite Master Chief sleeve.

“The Kat sleeve in particular represents a special connection between the Halo universe and the Limbitless mission, as Kat was one of the first major characters in-universe to use a prosthetic limb,” 343 writes in its announcement blog. “Kat is also representative of the Halo universe’s ability to provide examples of courage and tenacity across many different life experiences, and to allow fans of Halo a personal connection to the narrative regardless of their own circumstances.”



After 343 provides reference files to Limbitless, the nonprofit builds and paints bespoke Halo prosthetics, gives them to recipients (or what the company likes to call their “bionic kids,” as 343 notes in its blog) at no cost, and then teaches them how to use the devices through things like educational video games.



“This approach to training allows Limbitless’ bionic kids to enjoy learning how to use their new device and helps guarantee that their personal-made bionic limb and sleeve function in a manner tailored specifically to them,” 343 writes. The faithful and functional sleeves also, importantly, make sure the kids look sick as hell.



In addition to this exciting partnership expansion, all franchise fans can look forward to the free Halo Infinite winter update, scheduled for November 8. An October 18 video revealed it’ll add a slew of most-wanted features, like two new maps, network co-op, and creation mode Forge’s open beta. Let us all rub our happy hands, of all kinds, together in anticipation.

