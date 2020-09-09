Halo Fan Builds 25,000-Brick Frigate Out Of LEGO

Photo : The Brothers Brick

Steve Witt has spent the last five years building a Paris-class UNSC heavy frigate from Halo that is over seven feet long.



That’s over two metres! And it weighs 112lbs, or 51kgs! Here’s a shot of Steve working on it for scale.

Photo : The Brothers Brick

Steve’s a friend of the wonderful Brothers Brick, who have a full interview and extensive gallery up of the creation, which is just so incredibly detailed.