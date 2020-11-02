Halloween Was Supposed To Be Virtual In Tokyo But Wasn't

Screenshot : ANNnewsCH

In year’s past, massive crowds descended on Tokyo’s Shibuya. But this year, with the global pandemic, things were supposed to be different. They were supposed to be virtual.



Shibuya mayor Ken Hasebe, for example, asked people to avoid the area to prevent covid-19 clusters and instead visit a “virtual Shibuya” online to celebrate Halloween.

In the days leading up to October 31, there were even signs that read “Halloween Home.” Many people listened, but some did not.



There were still crowds (though, NHK reports fewer people in costume), as evident by Tomohiro Osaki ’s photos—but certainly not the massive crush of people in year’s past.

Many of the people that descended on the area wore masks, but there were anti-mask demonstrations in front of Shibuya Station.

There are certainly fewer people than in year’s past—but, then again, people were supposed to stay home and enjoy festivities on their computers.

It wasn’t only in Shibuya where revelers came out, but also in other locations , such as Osaka’s Minami, where the crowds appeared even bigger than in Shibuya.

For more, be sure to follow Ambroise Velvet, Tomohiro Osaki, and Kansai Photos on Twitter. Read Kansai Photo’s report right here.

