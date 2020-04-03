Half-Life: Alyx Domino Challenge

Today on Highlight Reel we have virtual classrooms, Animal Crossing pranks, Call of Duty: Warzone kills, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Forza Horizon 4 - Ready for takeoff - Harishan64
- Destiny 2 - please don’t look up please don’t look up - RasTooten
- Rainbow Six Siege - I would like to apologize to the person that I did this too… - RancidLoaf27
- GTA Online - CATSCANDANCE100
- Doom Eternal - Zombie powered by crotch thrust - hntd
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - It waited outside my f**king house - jaxxtar
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - wormicus/gerudopark (original design here)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Kyle really just peaced out on me like that I— #AnimalCrossing#ACNH#NintendoSwitch - vulpetrope
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - ocmillustration
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Since he thinks it’s funny hiding stuff on my island... Who’s laughing now, Zipper? #AnimalCrossing#ACNH#NintendoSwitch - Abra_bee
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - When 3 people are staring at you at the start of a gun game - Chef_Traine
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Pro Gamer Moves Only - Pebblewilliam
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Unknowndrees
- COD: Warzone - First and second time sniping someone out of a car - jcricketsconscience
- COD: Warzone - Right after the gulag - xxsimmel
- COD: Warzone - When you try to cheat Death, but Death won’t be denied - CLINT-THE-GREAT
- COD: Warzone - warzone John Mclane style - killerdrigo
- COD: Warzone - Unexpected double kill in first few seconds of match - KorwinD
- Half-Life: Alyx - Russell I’m out - donkeyhotie
- Half Life: Alyx - Domino Day in Half-Life:Alyx - FrizzIeFry
- Half-Life: Alyx - Let’s Play: Angle Vocabulary Review (in Half Life: Alyx) - Charles Coomber
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!