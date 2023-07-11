LEGO Half-Life 2 Is Now Playable On Steam

Lego Half Life 2 is a mod that does exactly what the name suggests. Created by Not Dave or Daniel, it takes the classic first-person shooter and turns it into a LEGO game, complete with bricky inhabitants.



It doesn’t overhaul the entire game, so don’t go expecting bricky vehicles and bricky landscapes and bricky buildings; the only things being swapped out here are the characters. But given most LEGO games leave a lot of the landscapes “normal” anyway, the effect is still pretty good!

There are some perspective issues, of course. Swapping out full-size humans for tiny little yellow men and women (and aliens) will do that to your viewpoint. But it looks manageable , and more importantly, it looks very funny.

You can download the mod here.