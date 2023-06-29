New Valve Concept Art Is A Treasure Trove Of Canceled Games

If you want more visuals from gaming’s very own Loch Ness Monster, that of course being the followup to Half-Life 2: Episode Two, I have some good news for you. Following DidYouKnowGaming’s recent video on canceled Valve games, the YouTuber has released a huge collection of high-resolution concept art that was collected by Valve super-fan David McGreavy. The collection is currently available for download on Archive.net.

We definitely saw a few of these images last year when McGreavy started sharing his extensive collection, but never in this quality, and this expanded selection offers more looks at Half-Life 2: Episode Three as well as canceled games Alyx & Dog and Stars of Blood. I’ve picked out some of the more interesting ones to highlight.