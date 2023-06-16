Nintendo
Intellivision made an informative newscast (1982)

Mattel
Witness these nerds’ Legend of Zelda rap (1986) 

Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda also infected this man’s mind (1986)

Nintendo
A Link to the Past spawned this flashmob (1991)

Nintendo
“MORTAL KOMBAT!” (1993)

Midway / Acclaim
Resident Evil’s first remake created broken homes (2002)

A man hangs his head in his hands in his bedroom while his son comforts him in a Resident Evil ad.
Image: Capcom
Sonic R is scaring me (1997)

Sega
Majora’s Mask descends (2000)

Nintendo
He deserved it (2001)

Capcom
Super Mario Sunshine is for the children (2002)

Nintendo
Kirby looks different here (1995)

Kirby frowns in a mugshot.
Image: Nintendo
Save him...from himself (2002)

A Game Boy ad instructs on how to save Kirby from choking.
Image: Nintendo
Show this Dragon Ball Z ad to your hair stylist (2003)

A man with pointy hair grimaces in this Dragon Ball Z ad.
Image: Webfoot Technologies
Please avert your gaze, Rayman (2003)

Rayman pees at a urinal while other men stare.
Image: Ubisoft
Words to live by (late 1990s)

A 3dfx ad shows a CRT TV screen with the words "There are two kinds of gamers in this world. The ones who still play on consoles. And the ones who've actually seen breasts."
Image: 3dfx
Sega? Are you mad at me? (1989) 

Sega
This Atari ad features a man wearing a centipede head (1983)

Atari
This Atari ad features a man wearing an eagle head (1983)

Atari
And this Atari 2600 sounds really smug when it uses the word “skidmarks” (1982)

Atari / Namco
Atari 2600 makes a menacing promise here (1983)

Atari
Atari has a grave warning for home console buyers (1983)

Atari
Is the NES threatening me? (late 1980s)

Nintendo
I’d really hope so (mid-1990s)

A Game Boy ad with a grinning boy holding a console says "Game Boy. More fun than a ferret down your trousers."
Image: Nintendo
The Super Nintendo really impresses Paul Rudd (1992)

Nintendo
This is great to know (late 1990s)

An N64 ad showing a man's torso in black and white says "my stick is pure joy!"
Image: Nintendo
I’ve always wanted to GameCube from the toilet (2002)

Nintendo
Put that thing away (2004)

A Super Mario ad shows a finger transformed into a piranha plant.
Image: Nintendo
Nintendo leads a mouse to sin (2005)

Nintendo
Oh my God (late 1990s)

Sony
This PlayStation “dealer” ad is complete with tearable rolling paper (late 1990s)

A man in the shadows offers up a PlayStation controller.
Image: Sony / crackunit
PlayStation dabbles in brainwashing (1995)

Sony
Watch out… (1996)

A PlayStation ad says it's "more powerful than God."
Image: Sony
Um, sure! (1997)

An EagleMax ad shows a boy covered in white goo.
Image: Act Labs
Sony shares its vision of the future (1999)

Sony
PlayStation inspires mental wealth (1999)

Sony
Stop that! (early 2000s) 

A man in a PS2 ad sniffs PlayStation button-shaped underwear.
Image: Sony
Thanks, PlayStation (early 2000s)

A PS2 ad shows button-shaped condoms and warns players to "be careful."
Image: Sony
This is what happens if you leave your contacts in for too long (early 2000s)

A PS2 ad shows button symbols burned on a woman's eyeball.
Image: Sony
I’m not sure what this one is (early 2000s)

A woman pulls off a skin-colored shirt to reveal red muscle in this PS2 ad.
Image: Sony
The PS2, by David Lynch (yes, really) (2000)

Sony
The PS3 baby is here (2006)

Sony
Sorry I can’t be her (2012)

A PS Vita ad shows a woman with breasts on her back and front.
Image: Sony
These mosquitoes are starving for Xbox (early 2000s)

Microsoft
The Xbox orb is sending me messages (2001)

Microsoft

What are your favorite freaky video game ads? Are you now too afraid to close your eyes? Let me know in the comments.

