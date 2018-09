Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Tyson Ibele is an animator who has created tyFlow, a particle simulation tool for 3dsmax. What this means for you is: funny videos of 3D models falling over.



Like this:

And this:

Animators, if you’re not testing and showing off stuff with slapstick comedy videos, what are you even doing.

Advertisement

You can see more of Tyson’s vids at his Instagram page.