Gundam Branding Runs Amok With Char Aznable Sardines

Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled iGundam/i Branding Runs Amok With Char Aznable Sardines
Image: Hagoromo
In Japan, Gundam antagonist Char Aznable is now plastered all over King Oscar sardines. Or should I say, wait for it, chardines?

Going on sale this week in Japan, these are actually being called “Oil Chardines” with the packaging available for a limited time only. As Game Impress Watch points out, there’s even a promotional spot the mentions special Char recipes.

