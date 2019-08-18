Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: FriendlyBaron (YouTube)

Grand Theft Auto V speedrunner FriendlyBaron recently released a video comparing how different GTA V speedruns are today compared to the first world records set back in 2014. Like older games, such as Super Mario 64, GTA V speedrunners have learned new and improved ways to complete sections of the game. But unlike those older games, GTA V has been updated over the years and this had led to some significant changes to runs.



For example, in the original version of GTA V players could drive their car super fast into a fence to trigger an early mission. This had some hilarious results but was also extremely fast. However, in the newer versions of GTA V this no longer works, so players had to figure out a different method which involves grinding the side of the fence and parking quickly.

Other changes in the speedrun come from players learning how to better use vehicles or finding better routes to get to objectives. One common way players save time in 2019 compared to 2014 is by not always searching for or returning to a faster car. While that might seem like the best way to shave off a few seconds, it turns out skilled players can use advanced driving techniques and routes to save more time by just using the crappy van or truck they already have.

The full video is a great overview of most of the missions in GTA V and how speedrunners approach them differently after years of practice, testing, and discoveries.

Advertisement

After all these changes and improvements the world record for completing GTA V has dropped from just over seven hours in 2014 to six hours and few minutes in 2019.