Nearly a decade later, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V remains incredibly popular. Its multiplayer mode, GTA Online, is still one of the most-played games in the world. And it just launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. So one way or another, it’s very likely you’ve played GTA V. In fact, it’s very likely you’ve played too much, especially if you partake of GTA Online. I know I feel that way some days. But if, like me, you’re just a big fan of open-world games, you might find yourself craving something along the same lines as GTA V, yet different as well.
With that in mind, here are my suggestions for other large, open-world games to check out if you need a break from the digital streets of Los Santos, but wanna keep it realistic instead of taking on a fantasy joint like Skyrim or Elden Ring.