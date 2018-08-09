Today on Highlight Reel we have Ansel Elgort GTA moves, orbital skydives, basketball defenses, and much more!
- Far Cry 4 - Indoorsman - grubstreeter
- War Thunder - pants needed cleaning after this - watsik227
- GTA V - I’m basically ansel elgort now - El Prawn
- Forza Horizon 3 - Braking Bad - Dusty8
- Fortnite BR - BossTaco523
- BO4 Beta - Wonder Dog - Money Shot
- Totally Accurate Battle Sim - Hidden in a sea of dummies - Sir Beatsworth
- Rainbow Six Siege - I have mastered the ability of standing so incredibly still that I become invisible to the eye - T-H-I-Q-Q
- PUBG - awawawa - shiv
- PUBG - Mixer King_Jones_XX
- No Man’s Sky - Gek Gives heart attack - DezzyFox55
- No Man’s Sky - Orbital Skydive - Rusyn
