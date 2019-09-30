GTA Player Has Close Shave

Today on Highlight Reel we have GTA close calls, Apex Legends traps, Modern Warfare glitches, and much more.
Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Astral Chain - Akira also wants to play - Juan Castillo
- GTA V - close call - Elated
- Borderlands 3 - copilot seat - (direct file) Beani
- Battlefield V - #OnlyInBattlefieldV Grenade Vs Plane from a plane - llJeezusll
- PUBG - clearing 3 angles in 5 seconds - xsynrg
- Apex Legends - How to kill the UK number 1 ranked pathfinder - Firebrill
- Red Dead Online - Horse with the RKO outta nowhere - monkeyspinach
- Red Dead Online - Thanks Rockstar, Very Cool! - Bananubis
- Rainbow Six Siege - So today me and a friend found out grenades go down the toilet pipes - supertwix_64
- Rainbow Six Siege - Serious question. Has a straw ever costed you, your life? - MASTERB8O5
- Rainbow Six Siege - You’ve activated my trap card - Goose19x
- Modern Warfare (BETA) - Let my brother play a bit of the Modern Warfare Beta - Xenkat
- Modern Warfare (BETA) - Pilot Glitch - David Kang
- Modern Warfare (BETA) - Only Salt, Semtex and right to the oven!! - BrDrawolf
- Greedfall - Nice talking to you, battle helicopter-man - Danat_shepard
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!