GTA Online’s latest free expansion, After Hours, has been focused primarily on nightclubs, drinking and music. But the expansion’s latest update adds some new and dangerous toys to GTA Online: a powerful little drone, an armored and highly-advanced truck and the already feared jet bike, the Oppressor Mk. II.



While it might not be the most exciting addition, the Terrorbyte truck is the most useful and important part of this new GTA Online update. The Terrorbyte is similar to the previously added Mobile Operations Center, though less focused on death and destruction. The biggest selling point of the new Terrorbyte isn’t a bunch of turrets or missiles. Instead, it’s how it connects into GTA Online’s businesses.

Without a Terrorbyte, GTA Online businesses involve a lot of driving around and downtime. The current loop for businesses like gunrunning or smuggling, forces players to drive to a location, activate a mission, drive to that location, grab an item or car, then drive to another location to drop it off. To do more missions for that business players then have to drive back to the business HQ and start the process again. If you want to switch businesses, like doing some drug smuggling instead of stealing cars, you have to drive to the other business location and start the new mission.



The Terrorbyte streamlines all of this by consolidating all your businesses into a mobile location. A simple computer in the back of the truck allows CEOs and VIPs to start business missions anywhere on the map. After only a few hours with the Terrorbyte my friends and I can’t imagine going back to the old system. This business consolidation doesn’t come cheap—the Terrorbyte costs a minimum $1.3 million before upgrades and modifications. But for players looking to grind faster, the Terrorbyte is worth the money.



The Terrorbyte also has a fun feature that allows the driver or passenger to scan nearby players to find out about them, almost like Watch Dogs. I’m not sure how useful this feature is, but I did have fun seeing how many times friends and randos had gotten lap dances.

If you do decide to spend some extra cash on a Terrorbyte, you can unlock the ability to mess around with another new toy added to GTA Online: a remotely operated drone. At a whopping $815,000, the drone isn’t cheap either.



The new drone comes with two basic abilities. It can shock other players and NPCs, causing them to fall over and take damage. It can blow up, killing anyone near it. So far I haven’t found much use for these abilities other than having some fun with friends. The drone is so small that it’s really hard to spot, and you can’t lock on to it using missile launchers. The drone is really fragile; at one point I broke my drone just by flying into my friend. Another time my drone was crushed by a car door while chasing an escaping friend. If you destroy your drone, you have to wait 59 seconds before you can summon a new one. It also has a limited range before it stops working. While the drone is fun to play with, it really doesn’t feel like it is worth nearly a million dollars.

The other big new vehicle added in this latest update is the Oppressor Mk. II, a flying jet bike that looks like it fell out of Star Trek. The new jet bike has already got a reputation online, where players have feared its arrival for weeks. Now that the bike is live in the wild, I too was nervous about the online lobbies of GTA Online.

My first session had an Oppressor Mk II. land next to me. The player got off and pointed at it and then danced. So I got on and flew around for a few minutes before the player kicked me off and shot off into the sky. My short time with the vehicle was a blast, and it certainly is dangerous. But it also felt hard to control, especially when boosting. In skilled hands, the Oppressor Mk. II will be deadly, but thankfully I don’t think it will totally destroy GTA Online lobbies.

The After Hours update really feels like an update designed for longtime players who have reached the end game of GTA Online. For players who have done all the heists and have all the businesses, the nightclubs and the Terrorbyte will be useful tools to make it easier to earn money. For lower ranked players and new players, the Oppressor Mk. II and drones offer new ways to have fun, assuming you have some rich GTA Online friends who don’t mind sharing.

Zack Zwiezen is a a writer living in Kansas City, Missouri. He has written for Gamecritics, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.