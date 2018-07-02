Many Grand Theft Auto Online players got a surprise when they started the game on July 1st. Some players received a message purporting to be from Rockstar Games advertising GTA 6 was launching in 2019 and could be pre-ordered now. Unfortunately for those excited for a new GTA, the messages are fakes likely being sent by players hacking the game.



GTA Online players shared screenshots of the messages on Twitter. “GTA VI coming in 2019!” one player Tweeted excitedly. Other players received messages advertising pre-orders. Some players believed the messages were real, which is understandable considering they popped up in-game as an official notification from Rockstar. Other players were just confused as to whether it was real or a hoax.

Many players, like GTA Online photographer Alex Crowley, were quick to alert others that the messages were fake. Crowley was upset because these fake messages seem to be causing real problems for some players, causing sessions to crash after enough had been sent. “Man, I’m just tired of modders all together,” Crowley messaged me after sharing a screenshot of one of the fake messages.



The messages are only appearing on PC, Xbox 360 and PS3. These platforms have been modded and hacked by players for years now, and it seems these in-game notifications are just another new exploit. I can’t find any verifiable evidence that these messages are appearing on PS4 or Xbox One, platforms that have yet to be fully cracked by GTA V hackers. I played some GTA Online today and didn’t receive any of these messages on PS4. The fact that these messages are only appearing on platforms that have been modded in the past and that these messages aren’t being sent to all players seems to confirm these messages are fake and not from Rockstar Games.



Kotaku reached out to Rockstar but as of this writing has not heard back.



Update 4:33pm - Rockstar Support has confirmed on Twitter that the announcements are a fake:

