GTA Golfer Fights Physics And Loses

Today on Highlight Reel we have bad luck in GTA, tons of Red Dead physics, Destiny 2 payback, Naruto running and much more!
- Borderlands 3 - Sick Jump Bro - Max Doerwaldt
- Fallout 4 - Dogmeat found something - Psychoticfart
- PUBG - For everyone that hates snakes - xcelr8live
- GTA Online - I swear to god my friend has the worst luck ever - timiarkensoul
- Rainbow Six Siege - excuse me what the fuck - Blazethefire
- Sea of Thieves - Don’t think I’ll do this again - GrrGecko
- Destiny 2 - dismounts sparrow, vomits profusely - abeABC
- Destiny 2 - How to disrespect a Spectral Blade hunter that has been t-bagging you all game...Nova Warp ftw. - nemplays
- Breath of the wild - たっちょさんの動画見て思い出したにわとりOP動画。去年撮影してそのまま忘れてた・・・（もしかしたらTwitterに投稿したかも？- yukino_san_14
- Breath of the Wild - how to make triforce - Peco_Games_Zelda
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - pat of death - nuckfugget
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - spin action - (direct file) Joel Tonyan
- Red Dead Online - I think I was possessed by a demon for a brief moment. - data_ghost_
- Red Dead Online - Um, what is that noise? It sounds familiar... Oh, right. - jamesfn7
- Red Dead Online - it doesn’t get any closer than that - Grimm Day
- Red Dead Online - Buggiluggy - Rewdi Dudi
- Red Dead Online - ChasingPanther
- Gears 5 - Naruto Run - moist daddy
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!