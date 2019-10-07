GTA Driver Has Wild Ride

Today on Highlight Reel we have GTA car chases, Joker tricks, For Honor kills, and much more.
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- WWE 2k16- IAmCactusYT
- Skater XL - i have mastered the nuanced art of freestyle skateboarding - Beeardo
- TABS - Broken Heart💔 Crazy Shogun vs Every Unit + Halberdnus - TABS Original Mods Renaissance Update - Tar Yosh
- Rainbow Six Siege - I’m just going to leave this here - TheDiamondSquad
- Rainbow Six Siege - I’ve always wanted to try this and I’m so glad it worked - sckhar
- For Honor - Ay bro, can I borrow that hammer real quick? - Monty423
- For Honor - Chef Glass gets saved by his own Claymore from certain death - Gianturion
- For Honor - Well then.... Seems u have fallen for my trap card - dovahkiin6612
- GTA Online - Leap of Faith - akblunts
- GTA Online - AK Blunts
- GTA Online - oh ok… - wellsy19
- Red Dead Online - More Proof Red Dead Online is the EXACT opposite of GTAO - Calaborate
- Red Dead Online - Karma - Thug Thanos
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - slap so hard it threw me across the lake - bananabatm4n
- Apex Legends - remember to keep your crypto in a safe spot - GIazednConfused
- Apex Legends - Eureka! I’ve finally done it! Just in time to say goodbye to Kings Canyon - DoctorBlueKnight
- Apex Legends - Krabershot - MikaBeee
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Conversation with no words - Garrett Gregory
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!