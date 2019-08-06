Today on Highlight Reel we have ghost trees, rude French bourgeoisie, nasty Mordhau tricks and much more.
- Blade & Sorcery - Yes, hello sir. I believe that you are still somehow connected to your head. - SovietUkulele
- Hitman 2 - Training is everything - PriestBrachial - Iroulsan
- Rainbow Six Siege - Absolutely outplayed - CaptainT17
- Forza Horizon 4 - I swear I just went through a tree - MayoManCity
- Assassin’s Creed Unity - Someone wants my attention - Zzinged
- Battlefield 1 - Well I just got outplayed - SweeetLouJr
- Skyrim - Olfrid goes Ironman - Dragon Surfer
- PUBG - Aim for the bushes - Harplatz
- For Honor - Hanging out with Highlander - Der Krazy Kraut
- GTA Online - Who needs catapult system when you’ve got a Vigilante - emcazey
- Grand Theft Auto Online - Today in “things that I’ll probably never do again” - sebastian240z
- Apex Legends - This should not have worked out as well as it did. - Crispy-J
- Apex Legends - From the people that brought you ArcStar; Arc-Boomerang™ - Mushiiies
- Apex Legends - if this happened to me I’d be pissed - Proximy
- Mordhau - Suffer not the horseman - AmazingPaladin
- Mordhau - Bridge of Clashes - Dotris
- Mordhau - all’s fair in love and war - Najunas462
- Mordhau - Swing Batter Batter Swing - Scoobert_McDoobert
- Mordhau - when you’re not even worth killing - Jengomango
- Just Cause 4 - When you actually go off the rails in a crazy train - Minorteez
