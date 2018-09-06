Today on Highlight Reel we have Spider-Man car chases, Yakuza Kiwami 2 dunks, Battlefield V Beta glitches and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- For Honor - Hilarious Castration - Caleb Zweifler
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - Ragdoll Physics - dootooty patooty
- Sea of Thieves - This Skeleton is happy to see me - Zepren
- War Thunder - You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take - illime
- Marvel’s Spider-Man - The Amazing Car Chase - matsemann08
- SCUM - wow - MarkstromTV
- Rainbow Six Siege - I’ve mastered the art of standing so still that I’m practically dead - nombie504
- Skyrim - wtf lydia - rustylynks
- GTA V - Midair brakes - Dreegzer
- Battlefield V Beta - Are you okay? - Joan GB
- Battlefield V Beta - (direct file) R0lloTomasi
- PUBG - ultra instinct ghillie suit man - nails907/shaneagootz
- PUBG - Caught this satisfying shotgun kill by my duos partner - The_Solid_Shnake
- The Witcher 3 - Geralt confirmed child of elder blood - KfeiGlord4
