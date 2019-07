Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

BeamNG, a very fun driving game that’s mostly about destroying cars in the best way possible, now lets you smash stuff up on the streets of Grand Theft Auto 3's Liberty City, without any hassles like health meters or police intervention.



Put together by Swift502, it’s a literal port of GTA 3's map, which means you can’t install it via the game’s official mod repository. Instead, you can just download it here and do it manually.