Grumpig Controls Other Pokemon By Shaking Its Ass

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Grumpig!



Grumpig Details

Type: Psychic



Average Height: 2' 11"

Average Weight: 157.6 lbs.



First Added In Generation III

Remember the Macarena? Remember everyone you know doing that dumb dance and all the weird events that popped up around that dance? (This opening paragraph works a lot better if you were alive in the 90s. If you weren’t, just substitute Macarena with Fortnite dances.) Well, dance crazes also exist in the Pokemon universe, but the dances come not from human musicians. No, instead they come from a psychic pig with weird black balls. Pokemon is weird sometimes, folks.

The pig in question is Grumpig, who is a stout and plump creature who loves to shake its ass around. But this strange dance isn’t just for show, dear readers. No, it is the key to one of Grumpig’s most powerful abilities. Grumpig is psychic and can actually control other creatures. This control can be hard to break from and can last for hours.

According to some Pokedex entries, Grumpig’s strange dance became popular overseas. Looking around the internet I found a few video clips of Grumpig dancing, but none of his moves seemed all that exciting or cool. He just sort of wiggles his arms up and around a bit. Nothing that seems worthy of a dance craze. So, maybe this dumb dance legitimately become popular through viral videos OR maybe some Grumpigs are just screwing with a bunch of people around the world. I’ll let you decide.

The ever bouncing Spoink, who I’ve covered before, evolves into Grumpig. I believe this is a first for Here’s Another Pokemon. It opens the flood gates for doing more evolutions of previously covered creatures. If you have any suggestions let me know!

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration : Queer-Robot ( DeviantArt

Oh no, Grumpig got tossed in the same machine that Disney tossed The Lion King into and now he is a weirdly realistic animal.

Random Facts

Those black balls hanging off Grumpig are actually magical black pearls. According to Bulbapedia

I can’t help but think this theory that the black pearls help with increasing Grumpig’s energy was created by someone selling crystals. You know, the people who believe crystals are the key to healing and living long. Grumpig doesn’t deserve to be part of a scam.

When Grumpig starts using its powers, it starts to breathe very heavily. This is a detail I didn’t need to know about and now I can’t stop thinking about this big pig, gyrating around and breathing so loudly everyone hears it.

Best Comment From Last Week

“FINALLY. Spiritomb! This was one of the hardest Pokemon to catch because you had to meet 32 people in the pokemon underground, which as a kid meant having 32 friends. And I feel like even for Children, that’s a high bar.” -zombie711

I don’t even think I could name 32 people I know and talk to regularly as an adult. As a kid, I would have been screwed.

