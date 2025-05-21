This Is One Of The Most Popular Games On The Planet Right Now

It’s likely that you’ve never played or even heard of Grow a Garden, a new user-created experience in Roblox. But millions of people have. In fact, the very simple farming sim at one point had over 5 million active players, beating out games like Counter-Strike 2 and Marvel Rivals on Steam. It’s likely Grow a Garden is one of the most played games on the planet right now. And it was developed by a teenager in a few days.

On May 21, as highlighted in a new report by GameFile, Grow a Garden has become the most popular game on Roblox, which itself is a massive platform with millions of active users. As I write this on a Wednesday, Grow a Garden is hovering at around 1 million CCUs (Concurrent Users), making it easily the most popular game on Roblox. It would also outrank everything on Steam except Counter-Strike 2, according to SteamDB. But on May 17 (a Saturday), Grow a Garden had over 5 million active players, the first game to ever do so on Roblox. At that number, Grow a Garden would be nearly twice as popular as PUBG on its best day which, at a peak of just over 3.2 million, still holds the record on Steam.

So yeah, Grow a Garden is popular. The simple farming game was developed by a teenager according to Janzen Madsen, the owner of Splitting Point, a game studio which has taken over management of the game since it hit the big time. Madsen told GameFile that the unnamed creator still retains “like 50 percent of the game.”

Madsen told the outlet that the original creator made Grow a Garden in about three days. And it shows. Watching gameplay of it, the menus, visuals, and gameplay are very basic and look more like a prototype of something that will be finished later. But this is the game. And millions of people around the world are playing it everyday, growing crops and sharing videos of their adventures on TikTok.

While some might be surprised that something like Grow a Garden is reaching millions of players, the reality is that Roblox has become a massive platform. It recently, with the help of hit games like Grow a Garden, reached over 16 million active users. Games like Brookhaven, Dress to Impress, and Adopt Me are more likely to be the games kids are playing these days than GTA, Call of Duty, or even Minecraft.

Of course, anything that’s this popular and making this much money is bound to be filled with bad actors and scammers. And yes, there’s a very well-documented seedy underbelly of Roblox, with allegations that kids are being exploited by adults and evidence of some truly horrible shit happening in servers around the game. But so far, Grow a Garden seems to be a mostly wholesome piece of the Roblox ecosystem. It’s also a sign that we are entering a new era of video games, even if I’m not sure it’s a better one.

