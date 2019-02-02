Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son is a new PSVR game that is a follow up to the 1993 comedy film, Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray. The game is being developed by Tequilla Works and published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality.



Groundhod Day: Like Father Like Son will tell the story of Phil Connors Jr., the son of Bill Murray’s character from the film. Like his father, Phil is trapped in a day inside the town of Punxsutawney and will have to learn the true value of friends and family to escape his repeating nightmare.

The game will contain multiple branching narratives and writers James Siciliano of Rick and Morty and Joshua Rubin of Telltale Games are involved in helping create the story of Like Father Like Son.

Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son is coming out later this year for PSVR.





