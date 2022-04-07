Last month Gran Turismo 7 director Kazunori Yamauchi apologised to fans angry at the state of the game’s microtransactions, announcing a credits handout and a promise to “dramatically change GT7’s car economy to help make amends” in the wake of some disastrous downtime. The first of those changes has now hit.



Version 1.11 of the game is now live, and some of the concessions to players frustrated at both the economy and its subsequent grind are:

- The in-game Credits Rewards for the latter half of the World Circuits events have been increased - Adjusted the rewards for Arcade Races and Custom Races - In-game Credits are now rewarded when clearing all circuit’s layouts with Gold or Bronze. If an event has already been cleared before this Update, going into the Sector selection screen and leaving with the Exit button will award the Credits - The in-game Credits Rewards in Lobby and Daily Races have been increased - Increased the upper limit of the free in-game Credits from 20,000,000 to 100,000,000 Credits

In addition to those, there are also new missions called “The Human Comedy”, which are one-hour endurance races that will award “up to 1,200,000" credits per event.

This isn’t everything that was promised last month; remember, Yamauchi said it would take a number of patches and updates for the changes to fully take effect. Here’s a complete list of what he said was coming, with some of these (like the World Cup rewards and credits upper limit) having now been implemented:

Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.

Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.

Increase of rewards in Online Races.

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.

Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.

Increase the payout value of limited time rewards as we develop as a live service.

Further World Circuit event additions.

Addition of Endurance Races to Missions including 24-hour races.

Addition of Online Time Trials and awarding of rewards according to the player’s difference with the top ranked time.

Make it so cars can be sold.

You can read the full list of changes and additions made as part of the update here.