Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Grab My Head And Fly, World Of Warcraft Angel

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Shadowlands
ShadowlandsWorld of WarcraftBastionBlizzardkotakucoreMMORPGExpansion
Gripped by an angel.
Gripped by an angel.
Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

World of Warcraft’s newly-launched Shadowlands expansion takes players to Bastion, a world populated by angels who fly majestically through the sky, gripping our faces tight.

Bastion, the first major questing area of the expansion, is basically where the white Magic: The Gathering cards live. It’s got rolling alabaster plains, gorgeous mythical creatures, and a race of massive blue-skinned avians called Kyrians. The Kyrians are pretty much a purity cult, but that’s not important. What is important is that from time to time a Kyrian will have to carry your World of Warcraft character through the clouds, and they do so by grabbing a fistful of your upper body.

A fistful of me.
Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku
There is nothing quite as glorious as the feeling of being held aloft by these heavenly beings. Feeling the wind whipping around your ankles, smelling their big blue palms against your face. I bet it’s so warm in there. Warm and safe, like half a womb.

Not the best angle, but the best angel.
Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku
In the arms of an angel, fly away from here.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

trollfa
Trollfa

Sometimes they grab you like a limp sausage as well, I was a Ken doll in their tender but firm blue hands