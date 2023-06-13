Advertisement

After testing out Google’s Katamari minigame (I won’t disclose for how long), I can say that it works way better on a computer than on a smartphone because it’s a pain to scroll to the bottom of the webpage with one finger while trying to roll more items into your growing Katamari ball with the other finger (on a computer, you just need a keyboard to roll around). Also, the Katamari ball’s response time on a smartphone is way slower than on a computer—and if you know anything about Katamari, timing is everything.

If all this Google search Katamari-ing has you hankering for the real deal, you can grab We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie, the second Katamari game, which was re-released on the Nintendo Switch on June 2.