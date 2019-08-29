In the Marvel comic books and films, Spider-Man is a superhero who was bitten by a radioactive spider that granted him the proportionate strength, speed, and agility of an arachnid. In Spider-Man, the PlayStation 4 video game, you play this man in a world gone mad, where everyone was bitten by a pair of radioactive Levis and turned into horrifying denim mannequins.

At least, that’s what happened to Reddit user trilbyfrank, who posted a series of screenshots last night from one of the game’s Miles Morales interludes.

Screenshot: trilbyfrank (Reddit)

As you can see, something has gone very wrong in New York City, and every pedestrian has suddenly become a sentient pair of Wranglers. Walking Canadian Tuxedos. Denim Knights of the Round.

Maybe it’s something in the water. The tap water here is really good.