Namco Bandai’s VR Zone Osaka, it’s VR-based amusement center, is getting a Godzilla virtual reality game.



In it, players must take down Godzilla. Below is a short teaser.

Previously, Kotaku checked out Mario Kart VR at the VR Zone in Tokyo’s Shinjuku.