God Damn Just Look At This Anthem Art

Look, I get it, Anthem has not been a fun time, but there’s this beautiful and convenient thing with this feature where we’re able to separate the art from the gameplay and wonder, holy shit, even if Anthem does suck these character designs are amazing.

They were done by Volta, a third-party studio that has also worked recently on stuff like Mass Effect Andromeda and Borderlands 3.

You can see more of Volta’s work at their company site and ArtStation page.