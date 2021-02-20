Go Ahead And Jump!

This week on Snapshots we have more Spider-Man and Assassin’s Creed screenshots, some nic e shots from Ghost of Tsushima, half of a scary lady, leaping, running, and Lara Croft. And one big jump.



Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Robert Burrell (Email)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @Kaytanaa

Advertisement

Control Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Screenshot : Guilherme Soares (Email)

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Daniel Bennet (Email)

Tomb Raider Dagger of Xian Screenshot : @hasashi1992

Advertisement

Mortal Shell Screenshot : @SpecterOwl

Death Stranding Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @PatmanVP

Control Screenshot : @MdeavorVP

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @Deny_VP

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @EclipsedFantasy

Advertisement

In video games, I like to make a mental note of where I would personally be stuck and unable to move forward. This would be one of those points. I ain’t leaping that far without breaking my legs.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.