Snapshots

Go Ahead And Jump!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Go Ahead And Jump!
Screenshot: Naughty Dog / EclipsedFantasy / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we have more Spider-Man and Assassin’s Creed screenshots, some nice shots from Ghost of Tsushima, half of a scary lady, leaping, running, and Lara Croft. And one big jump.

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Robert Burrell (Email)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Kaytanaa
Control
Control
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: Guilherme Soares (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email)
Tomb Raider Dagger of Xian
Tomb Raider Dagger of Xian
Screenshot: @hasashi1992
Mortal Shell
Mortal Shell
Screenshot: @SpecterOwl
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @PatmanVP
Control
Control
Screenshot: @MdeavorVP
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @Deny_VP
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @EclipsedFantasy
In video games, I like to make a mental note of where I would personally be stuck and unable to move forward. This would be one of those points. I ain’t leaping that far without breaking my legs.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

