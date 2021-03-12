Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Glitch Turns Breath of the Wild Into A First-Person Game, It Seems

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Gif: A.xk/YouTube
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Mods already makes the first-person view possible in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. One player, however, has apparently figured out how to do that without one.

As Twitter user A.xk pointed out, the glitch can be unlocked by following these inputs:

New item hold glitch

camera

item hold

item hold cancel

Doing this causes the camera to glitch and appear to enter first-person mode. You can see it in action here or in the GIFs below from A.xk’s YouTube streams:

Gif: A.xk/YouTube
Gif: A.xk/YouTube

It seems you can switch out of it, too.

Gif: A.xk/YouTube
Fellow YouTuber Peco released recreated the glitch.

And also made this clip made from first-person glitch footage. It’s stunning.

I do wonder if Nintendo will go back and release a patch. 

