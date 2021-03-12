Glitch Turns Breath of the Wild Into A First-Person Game, It Seems

Gif : A.xk/YouTube

Mods already makes the first-person view possible in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. One player, however, has apparently figured out how to do that without one.



As Twitter user A.xk pointed out, the glitch can be unlocked by following these inputs:

New item hold glitch ↓ camera ↓ item hold ↓ item hold cancel

Doing this causes the camera to glitch and appear to enter first-person mode. You can see it in action here or in the GIFs below from A.xk’s YouTube streams:

Gif : A.xk/YouTube

Gif : A.xk/YouTube

It seems you can switch out of it, too.



Gif : A.xk/YouTube

Fellow YouTuber Peco released recreated the glitch.



And also made this clip made from first-person glitch footage. It’s stunning.

I do wonder if Nintendo will go back and release a patch.