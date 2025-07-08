PROMO: Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium Gears Up With Limited-Time Drops And Anime Expo Activation

Commanders, prepare for deployment. Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is rolling out a series of updates to help bolster your squad, vanquish enemies, and purify contaminated zones.

For the uninitiated, GFL2 is a 3D strategy RPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. You take on the role of Commander, leading Tactical Dolls (T-Dolls) — stylish androids modeled after real-world weapons — through turn-based battles, exploration, and an unfolding post-apocalyptic storyline.

Advertisement

From July 3 - 23, a Targeted Procurement Event will feature three elite T-Dolls: Springfield, Peri, and Mechty. Springfield is a brand-new character addition, while Mechty is a valuable re-release for players who missed out on pulling her previously.

Advertisement

New elite weapons will be introduced to the banner pool as well, with each tailored to their wielder’s distinctive strengths and personas.

Advertisement

Inspired by the M1903 and enhanced for futuristic combat, Springfield’s “Radiance”—its name reflecting the holder’s warm, maternal nature—boasts improved maneuverability and firing speed. With its combination of power and velocity, the rifle complements Springfield’s versatility as a fighter and supporter on the battlefield.

Beneath the alluring exterior of Peri’s “Amanita” lies devastating power. Based on the MP5H1, the submachine gun features enhanced internals that boost its stopping power significantly and, in effect, compromise enemies quickly. It’s an ideal match for Peri’s quiet charm and deadly cunning.

Advertisement

The “Hestia” is compact but lethal. Modeled after the CZ75, the handgun is an extension of Faye’s fiery nature; a force to be reckoned with in close combat.

Speaking of Faye, she’ll also be available to acquire during this time frame via an updated Standard Procurement Banner for free. If you’re a new player or someone looking to round out their T-Doll roster, you can nab Faye for free by completing a handful of in-game tasks.

Advertisement

For those interested in upping their style game, all previous skins will return with limited-time discounts, as well as new outfits and weapon skins.

Advertisement

Springfield’s “Queen in Radiance” navy blue dress looks the part, but it also happens to be the game’s first outfit to feature a 3D main screen wallpaper, on which Commanders can interact and dance with Springfield.

Faye’s Flurry-Crimson outfit matches her temperament to a tee, tailored for silent efficiency. Meanwhile, you can add a touch of artistry to your firepower with the Midnight Waltz and Dawn Sentry weapon skins. The former gives Wednesday Addams vibes with its blueish-purple stock and black barrel. The haunting skin is fitting for Commanders who look to strike in Night Battle Missions. Its counterpart, the Dawn Sentry, has a yellowish-gold action that reflects the ultimate mission of the game: fight for a new, brighter day.

Advertisement

The outfits and skins will be sold at a discount at the Payment Center. You just need a Sunborn Account to purchase them.

This past holiday weekend, for fans of the 3D strategy game, the action didn’t stop with their adventures on the small screen. The MICA team brought the excitement of Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium to life at the 2025 Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Advertisement

From July 3 - 6, GFL2 welcomed Commanders to their booth, which was designed after the fan-favorite Zucchero Cafe—the new Doll Spring field is the manager. Cosplayers dressed as four characters—Springfield, Makiatto, Centaureissi, and Sharkry—were on-site to interact with convention-goers, make and sell drinks, and unlock rewards.

Advertisement

At the Training Range, Commanders squared off in a one-on-one target battle, while the Café Life Interaction Zone offered attendees the opportunity to earn a Zucchero Cookie Badge and a Lucky Draw Coupon. One Lucky Draw was held per day at the activation, giving fans the chance to win Acrylic Shikishis, Figures, Leva Acrylic Blocks, Perpetual Calendar Phone Stands, and other prizes.



The T-Doll and weaponry rate drops, outfits, and skins are only sticking around for a limited time (July 3 - 23), so get your hands on the loot while you can. And if you’re in the L.A. area over July 4 weekend, experience the world of Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium IRL and snag that exclusive merch.