Snapshots

Giant Hand Takes Sun, Won't Give It Back

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: Twitter

This week on Snapshots: Creepy skeletons, a quiet Red Dead Redemption II farm, face-punching, cool-looking ships, and a giant hand.

Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @PoachiiN (Twitter)
Doom: Eternal
Screenshot: @Comput_ART (Twitter)
Days Gone
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus (Twitter)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Screenshot: @Craig25392 (Twitter)
Driveclub
Screenshot: @lorsteibel (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly (Twitter)
Control
Screenshot: @MAdamGabriel (Twitter)
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 (Twitter)
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @_Game_Screen (Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @Dominik_VP (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @XkardazX (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @Cordox1 (Twitter)
“Someone sacrifice a goat and bring the sun back, please.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

