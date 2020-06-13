Giant Hand Takes Sun, Won't Give It Back

Screenshot : Twitter

This week on Snapshots: Creepy skeletons, a quiet Red Dead Redemption II farm, face-punching, cool-looking ships, and a giant hand.



Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @PoachiiN ( Twitter

Doom: Eternal Screenshot : @Comput_ART ( Twitter

Days Gone Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus ( Twitter

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Screenshot : @Craig25392 ( Twitter

Driveclub Screenshot : @lorsteibel ( Twitter

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @PeteyReilly ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @MAdamGabriel ( Twitter

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

Death Stranding Screenshot : @_Game_Screen ( Twitter

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @Dominik_VP ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @XkardazX ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @Cordox1 ( Twitter

“Someone sacrifice a goat and bring the sun back, please.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



