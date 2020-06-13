Giant Hand Takes Sun, Won't Give It Back

This week on Snapshots: Creepy skeletons, a quiet Red Dead Redemption II farm, face-punching, cool-looking ships, and a giant hand.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Getting Some Sun? Protect Your Eyes in Style With $59 Ray-Ban Shades
Ray-Ban Shades (Various Styles)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Someone sacrifice a goat and bring the sun back, please.”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
Advertisement
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.