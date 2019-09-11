Ghost Recon Player Gets Surprise Haircut

Today on Highlight Reel we have Control clips, Red Dead dismounts, Gears 5 moments, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below.
- DiRT Rally - Crazy 360 Flip - SpadoKln
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - thats not how you get off a horse - Munori7
- Fortnite BR - My GPU Died While Playing Fortnite - Big Bad Beaver
- Heavy Rain - Not bad - TheComplayner
- Remnant: From The Ashes - Bucket Head - Professor Juicy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - ima blo you up
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - Picked the wrong time to use the Surveyor Set - DrChangsta
- Control - Jesse doesn’t quite have Snake’s technique right - Tom Bomb
- Control - CONTROL’s Federal Bureau can not keep its paper game together - Alt+F Broadcast
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (BETA) - this is normal - 00DDonut/Greavey
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (BETA) - Martin avec les bras qui suivent pas - Daniel Deschênes
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (BETA) - yes yes yes no no no yes - u/McCoy614
- Gears 5 - Going Down - Silent Zer0
- Gears 5 - (direct file) Pouncer Pounces Too Hard - Carlos Guadalupe
- Gears 5 - (direct file) o Juffo o/Press X to Bust
- Gears 5 - no ressurections this time - Tacosftww
- TABS - Spear Trio! Hoplite+Sarissa+ Spear Thrower vs Every Unit 3v1 + Bonus - TABS Unit Possession Update - Tar Yosh
Programming note: Episodes should be back to normal next week but the Monday episode will be a day behind.
Highlight Reel is Kotaku's regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.