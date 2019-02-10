Ghost Recon Breakpoint PS4's Controller Menu Explains How To 'Dasfdas Dfas'

In case anyone was wondering how to “df sf dasasdffd dasfdas dfas sfasdf asdf sf dasf fasdf asdf sf dasf asdffddasfdas dfas sfasdf asdf sf dasf” in the PlayStation 4 version of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, it’s right there in the controller configuration section of the menu. Share button. Mystery solved.

Thanks to Jordan Stapleton on Twitter from uncovering the share button’s secret function, along with several fun spelling errors. I logged into the game to verify the button serves the same purpose in on foot, vehicle, and photo modes.

Advertisement

Also thanks to Stapleton for bothering to look at the in-game controller map. Somebody had to.