Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut Coming August 20

Sucker Punch’s epic action-adventure game Ghost of Tsushima gets even more epic on August 20 with the release of the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. It’s an enhanced release featuring an entirely new island to explore and PlayStation 5 specific enhancements like haptic feedback and Japanese language lip sync.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, announced officially today in a post on the PlayStation Blog, is an enhanced version of the hit game that includes every bit of additional content released since its original release nearly a year ago. Along with all of that goodness, the Director’s Cut also introduces players to Tsushima’s sister island of Iki. Also invaded during the same time period of the original game, Iki delivers a whole new chapter in the story of samurai hero Jin Sakai, as he travels to Iki to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. His investigation gets him wrapped up in events that will force him to face trauma from his past.

The beautiful island of Iki. Screenshot : Sony

Along with the expansive new setting, the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will also feature PlayStation 5 exclusive enhancements, including one players have been clamoring for since the game’s launch: Japanese lip sync. No longer will players seeking the authenticity of Japanese voice acting have to contend with the jarring English lip sync. I plan on replaying the game for that experience alone.

Other PlayStation 5 enhancements include support for the DualSense’s magical haptic feedback and triggers, as well as improved 3D audio, reduced loading times, 4K resolution options, and framerates targeting 60 frames per second.

The tricky part is how to buy this new version. If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on the PlayStation 4, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade to the Director’s Cut for the PS4 for $20. If you own the PS4 version and want to upgrade to the PS5 version, it costs $30. If you purchase the Director’s Cut for PS4 and decide later to upgrade to PS5, you’ll be able to do so for $10. Or if you don’t own the game at all you can just buy the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut in full for $70 on PS5, and if you’re on PS4, the full thing is $60. Console transition periods are wonderful, aren’t they?

